Christopher Maloney spreads Christmas cheers to the homeless in Northampton

Star of Wellingborough panto Christopher Maloney was spotted handing out 'North Face coats' to the homeless in Northampton.

The former X Factor contestant travelled to Northampton town centre in between pantomimes to hand out warm clothes and gifts to the homeless.

The 40-year-old Liverpudlian is currently starring as Prince Charming at the Castle Theatre in Wellingborough.

Rep for Christopher, Jason of ASM Talent, said: “Homelessness is an issue that Christopher feels strongly about, and with temperatures set to drop below zero over the weekend, he was very concerned and wanted to help a number of homeless people in Northampton by gifting them North Face coats and jackets, and even Malteasers.”

“Homelessness is a very sad reality, but at least Christopher could spread a little bit of Christmas cheer”.