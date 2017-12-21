Christmas specials on the menu at Rushden Lakes restaurant

Jamaica Blue, which recently opened at Rushden Lakes, is hoping customers will enjoy the alternative Christmas specials added to its winter menu.

The festive specials now available in stores include a Christmas ham and coffee chutney roll, a decadent ‘Speculoos’ hot chocolate and a traditional, home-made Dark Jamaican Christmas cake finished with glazed cherries and white icing.

One of the Christmas specials at Jamaica Blue

The seasonal additions join the winter menu with new creations including oats with rhubarb compote and almond brittle, corn fritters with avocado salsa, baked eggs with kale and dukkah and Moroccan chicken couscous salad.

Michael Johnson, operations manager of Jamaica Blue UK, said: “Our festive specials offer customers a real alternative Christmas treat.

“We pride ourselves on our menu of popular classic dishes with a twist, and we are sure enjoying our seasonal range will be the perfect pit stop during the busy Christmas period.”

Jamaica Blue is owned and operated by FoodCo which began operating in Australia in 1989.

Another of the Christmas specials at Jamaica Blue

Foodco is built up of more than 420 franchises, three outlet concepts and has a presence in seven countries.

Jamaica Blue opened its first UK store in Cambridge, home to FoodCo’s UK head office, in December 2014.

And it opened at Rushden Lakes earlier this year as part of phase one of the multi-million pound retail and leisure development.