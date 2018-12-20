Christmas presents and jewellery stolen by masked burglars in Ecton

Masked men, one of whom was wearing a bobble hat, stole wrapped gifts during a burglary in West Street, Ecton.

The burglary happened on Tuesday, December 18 between 6.40pm and 7pm when two raiders broke into a house through a downstairs window.

They then stole jewellery and a number of wrapped Christmas presents.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "One of the offenders is reported to have been wearing a hat with a bobble on top and both appeared to be wearing face coverings and gloves.

"One had a bag on their back and one was carrying a white sack or bag."

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.