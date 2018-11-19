Christmas light switch-on in aid of Corby hospice

An East Northamptonshire guesthouse is hosting a Christmas lights switch-on event later this month in aid of Corby’s Lakelands Hospice.

Spanhoe Lodge in Main Street, Laxton, will hold the event from 6pm on Friday, November 30, with the lights being turned on at 7pm.

The event will have free parking and is free to attend with a pic ‘n’ clix photo booth, carol singers, performance from the Corby Silver Band, Christmas quiz and memory tree.

Soup, bacon rolls and mulled wine will be on offer with a licensed bar in operation.

The lights will be on throughout December.