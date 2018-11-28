Christmas fair in Corby’s Old Village takes place tomorrow

An area of Corby hit hard by a nine-month closure will have something to cheer about when its Christmas fair returns tomorrow.

Corby’s Old Village suffered the most when a rail project on the Cottingham Road bridge overran, cutting it off from the heart of the town, before the road finally opened on October 19.

But tomorrow (Thursday) the Old Village’s Christas Fair returns from 4pm to 8pm, supporting Lakelands Hospice and Integrated Cancer Therapy Group.

There will be bouncy castles, carol singing and a raffle with ‘amazing’ prizes.

Children will be able to visit Santa at a grotto with rides on offer, as well as a hog roast and jams and jars.

There will also be pebble crafts and craft and gift stalls.

All independent shops and eateries will be open until 8pm.