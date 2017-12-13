Christmas elves turn Wellingborough hall into grotto for festive fundraiser

More than 100 children met Santa at a Christmas festival in Wellingborough.

The third annual Christmas festival at Glamis Hall on the town’s Queensway estate saw 120 youngsters meet Santa as well as receive a present and a goodie bag with Christmas themed crafts to make.

The festive fun also helped raise more than £700 for the charity which runs a day centre for the over-50s as well as numerous other groups, clubs and events for the community.

Staff and volunteers spent weeks preparing for the event and many hours the day before decorating the hall to make sure everyone had an enjoyable day on December 2.

But it was all worth it with families leaving some lovely comments about how good it was.

Comments from some of the adults who took their children and grandchildren along on the day included ‘that was the best Santa’s grotto I’ve ever seen’ and ‘the grotto is wonderful.’

A spokesman for Glamis Hall said: “We have an amazing team of volunteers at Glamis Hall, including some of the staff who give up their spare time after work to help us put on community events throughout the year.”

For more information about Glamis Hall and the services it offers, click here or call 01933 677326.