Christmas day burglary in Rothwell

Police are appealing for witnesses after a house in Rushton Road, Rothwell, was burgled on Christmas Day.

Offenders broke into the property sometime between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday, December 25, however, nothing is believed to have been stolen.

Witnesses, or anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the burglary, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. The incident number is 18000626820