Christmas competition time in Higham Ferrers

There are prizes up for grabs following the Higham Ferrers Christmas Sparkle at the weekend.

The Christmas Bauble Trail is about exploring Higham Ferrers and seeking out the specially designed Higham Christmas Baubles.

The baubles are hiding among the festive shop windows around the town.

A first prize of £25 of vouchers to spend on goodies at the Higham Ferrers Farmers Market will be given away to the person finding the most baubles in the town.

There will also be prizes on offer for runners-up too. The competition closes on Monday, December 17.

To enter pick up an entry form from one of the decorated shops, the Town Hall, Henry Chichele Primary School or Higham Ferrers Junior School.

And town shops and businesses in and around the High Street are after your votes too for the best dressed shop window.

Customers can pick up a voting form from any participating shop from now until Monday, December 17.

Prizes will be presented by the mayor at the Higham Ferrers Christmas Market on Saturday, December 22.

Post boxes for both competitions are available for all entries at the Town Hall, Henry Chichele Primary School and Higham Ferrers Junior School.