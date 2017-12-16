Christmas cheer aplenty at dinner for Rushden veterans

Rushden’s Royal British Legion helped spread some festive cheer with its annual Christmas dinner for veterans.

Legion members who run the town’s companionship group put on Christmas dinner with all the trimmings at Rushden’s Masonic Hall on Tuesday.

There was also support from Asda, which donated £500 towards it.

Emma Connor, advice and information officer for RBL in Northants, said: “We were lucky enough to get a grant from Rushden’s Asda to help towards the dinner.”

And a message posted on the Rushden branch’s Facebook page afterwards said: “A good time was had at the Companionship Christmas lunch.

“The raffle raised £232.

“So well done to everyone who attended and especially to those who helped with the organisation.”

The Rushden branch of the RBL has been running its friends and companionship group for several years.

It holds a monthly coffee morning at The Athletic Club on the first Thursday of the month between 10am and 12.30pm.

The group is a place for anyone who is isolated or lonely that would like to go along to chat to others in a similar situation and build friendships.

But while the group is run by the Legion, it is not only open to Legion members and they are always keen to have more people join them.

As well as having a monthly coffee morning, some months will see them having a raffle or bingo as well as the veterans’ Christmas dinner every December.

To find out more about the group, send an email to econnor@britishlegion.org.uk.