Christmas art exhibition at Kettering’s Boughton House

A special art exhibition has been announced as part of Boughton House’s Christmas celebrations.

The historic Northamptonshire estate is preparing to open its gates for its annual Christmas event with work by five talented artists on display and available to buy at a visiting exhibition by Lovelock Millar Gallery.

Housed in the 18th Century stable block next to the main house, Boughton’s Tapestry Suite will display work by Northamptonshire artist Chris Prout, landscapes by Zoe Taylor and ceramics by Melanie Keevil and Jewels Williams Peplow, as well as sculptures by Rachel Higgins.

Elsewhere British-grown, hand-cut Nordmann fir, assorted potted trees, handmade wreaths, Christmas decorations and gifts will be on sale in the main courtyard and stable block gift shop.

Charles Lister, property manager at Boughton House, said: “Our Christmas event is becoming quite a tradition here at Boughton, with families coming from far and wide to select their trees and decorations together each year.

“This December, we have the added bonus of having the wonderful Lovelock Millar Gallery exhibiting on site.

“This will add another dimension to the festivities for visitors to enjoy and will offer some fantastic gift ideas too.”

Boughton’s Christmas event and special exhibition begin at 10am on Saturday, December 1 and finish at 5pm on Sunday, December 16.

To find out more visit www.boughtonhouse.co.uk, phone 01536 515731 or email info@boughtonhouse.co.uk.