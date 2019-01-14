Choirs work together in a sell-out concert to support the Daylight Centre in Wellingborough

After a sell-out concert at The Castle Theatre last year, representatives of five Northamptonshire choirs have been able to present a cheque for £2000 to the Daylight Centre in Wellingborough.

The centre supports adults in need and is also the home of the Wellingborough and District Foodbank.

Picture: Linda Constable

Jon Rees, of Earls Barton Music, knew that he would like to put on a concert to commemorate the end of the First World War and approached a number of local choral directors to see if their singers would like tobe part of the venture.

In the end, more than 200 singers from Bozet Windmill Singers, Earls Barton Music, St Cecilia Singers, Wellingborough Orpheus Choir and Wellingborough Singers were joined by an orchestra of over 55 players to perform ‘The Armed Man’ by Sir Karl Jenkins.

Paul and Viv Adams, of the Daylight Centre, explained that donations were vital to the centre throughout the year adding that just £10 could provide hot meals for five adults and £35 would pay the rent and heat the centre for a day.

"From the outset, we knew that this would be a non-profit event for the choirs involved and it was unanimously agreed by our concert committee that the Daylight Centre should be the sole beneficiary," explained Mr Rees.

"The Daylight Centre provides essential services for the most vulnerable members of our society and we are grateful to Paul, Viv and the team for the support they offer."

To find out more about the work the Daylight Centre carries out, visit their website: http://www.daylightcf.org/



