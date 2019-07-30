Child hurt after Desborough A6 crash

A child suffered a 'potentially serious' injury after a crash near Desborough last night

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the A6, near the bridge over the River Ise, after a silver Mitsubishi crashed into a barrier at about 6.30pm.

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene.

A young child suffered a leg injury that a police spokesman said was 'potentially serious but not life-threatening'.

The female driver suffered head injuries that the spokesman said did not appear to be serious.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101.