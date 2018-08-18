Child assaulted in Corby by man 'in his 20s'

A nine-year-old boy has been assaulted in Corby.

The attack, which happened between 5.30pm and 6pm on Thursday, August 16 on the Collingwood Avenue side of Abington Field, has prompted a police investigation.

Northamptonshire Police say the suspect was a white male, aged in his 20s, about 5ft 8in with an average build.

He was clean shaven and witnesses described him as possibly having dyed blue hair or wearing a blue hat.

He is described as wearing a black Adidas top with white stripes down the arm.

Detective Inspector Simon Barnes said: “We would like to hear from anyone that may have been in the park around this time who saw anything, or anyone that may know a person matching this description.

“Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 474, or call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.”