Chicken chain applies for premises licence at Rushden Lakes

A popular restaurant chain has applied for a premises licence ahead of opening its doors to diners at Rushden Lakes.

Nando’s confirmed to the Northants Telegraph last month (August) that it is heading to the multi-million pound retail and leisure site.

Nando's is set to open at Rushden Lakes later this year

Speaking at the time, a spokesman for Nando’s said: “We know that there are a lot of PERi-PERi fans in Northamptonshire and have been looking to open a new restaurant in the area for some time.

“The good news is that our new Rushden Lakes restaurant will open later this year and we can’t wait to start hosting people soon.”

Nando’s Chickenland Ltd has since applied to East Northants Council for a premises licence for a unit at the development which recently celebrated its first anniversary.

The application by the chicken restaurant includes applying for opening hours of 7am to 12.30am Monday to Sunday and to sell alcohol from 11am to midnight Monday to Sunday.

Anyone who wants to comment on the application has until September 25 to do so.

This can be done by contacting the licensing department at East Northants Council.

Nando’s is famous for its fresh chicken marinated for 24 hours and then flame-grilled in your choice of spice level.

The new restaurant will be the fourth in the county, which already has branches in Corby, Kettering and Northampton.

Recruitment has started for the Rushden Lakes site, including for a first assistant manager.

Nando’s will be joining the likes of Wagamama, Pizza Express, Wildwood and Bill’s as somewhere to eat out when it opens its new restaurant at Rushden Lakes.