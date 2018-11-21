Chequered flag comes down on Rockingham Speedway this weekend

Rockingham Speedway will host its final race this weekend after 17 years of motorsport.

The Corby race track will become a car storage site after the decision to end racing at the end of 2018.

This Saturday (November 24) the Mitchell Road venue, famous for having Europe’s fastest banked oval racing circuit, will see racing for the final time.

The Rockingham Super Send-Off will be a day of celebration providing the opportunity for the motorsport community to say goodbye to the circuit both on and off the track with seven races scheduled throughout the day followed by fireworks.

Team Rockingham will be among the competitors on the grid for this landmark event including the circuit’s chief executive and former racing driver, Peter Hardman, who will be racing in both the Sports and GT class and one-hour encounter.

After competing in Rockingham’s first major race meeting in May 2001, Peter will be hoping to go one better than his second place finish at the COYS Historical Festival this Saturday when he gets behind the wheel of a Radical SR3.

Representing Team Rockingham in the Saloons class will be members of the circuit’s C1 Racing Team, head of sales and marketing Michael Galjaardt and business development executive Will Thomas. They will be joined by Stuart Wright and Gary Parkes.

An array of marques will be competing in the saloons, sports & GT and one-hour races including Ginetta, Lotus, Porsche, Caterham, Renault, Mazda, Honda, Citroen to name but a few. There will also be a trio of classics in the shape of an Austin Healey Frogeye Sprite, Sylva Phoenix and MGB Roadster.

In addition there will be two 20-minute Formula Libre open-wheel races which has attracted an equally diverse entry of single-seaters. All the racing action will take place on the International Super Sports Car Circuit.

Spectators will be able to enjoy a view of the races from the Rockingham Grandstand and the pit garage roof, while the Skyline Suite will be open for anyone who would like to keep warm.

Hot food and drinks will be available from the Rockingham Diner.

Advance tickets cost £10 and can be booked online at www.rockingham.co.uk or via the hotline on 01536 500500, option 1, until midday Friday (November 23).

Tickets will also be available on the gate priced £15. Under 16s get in free.

Gates open at 8am and the action starts at 8.45am.