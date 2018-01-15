Cheapest properties for sale in Kettering

Faced with rising house prices, many first-time buyers may be put off the idea of owning their own home. Here we look at some of the cheapest homes on sale in Kettering.

One bedroom flat, Leicester Street

Offers over £75,000 (Chris George)

A first floor apartment with reception room, kitchen, double bedroom and shower room.

One bedroom flat, Havelock Street

£79,995 (Pattison Lane)

One bedroom first-floor flat with double bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, lounge.

Two bedroom flat, Mill Road

Offers over £85,000 (Pattison Lane)

Two bedroom flat with open plan living/dining/kitchen.