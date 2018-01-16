Cheapest properties for sale in Corby

Faced with rising house prices, many first-time buyers may be put off the idea of owning their own home. Here we look at some of the cheapest homes on sale in Corby.

Studio, Ripley Walk

£59,995 (Pattison Lane)

Described as a low-maintenance property, it comprises a studio for the living/bedroom area and a modern bathroom.

Studio, Dorking Walk

£61,995 (Pattison Lane)

Living and bedroom space in the studio, plus bathroom and kitchen.

Studio, Epsom Walk

£61,995 (Pattison Lane)

Studio for living/bedroom, plus kitchen and bathroom.