Cheap as chips summer holiday events to fascinate and entertain your children in Northamptonshire

Stuck for things to do over the next six weeks? The Chron has put together a bumper crop of activities across Northamptonshire for parents, guardians and children to get stuck into for little or no cost at all.

'Dennis and the Chamber of Mischief'

Mischief Makers Summer Reading Challenge 2018

Interactive storyteller

Duston Library

27 July

10am to 11am

Suitable for 6-11 years (booking is required).



Family Fun Day

Tombola, splat the rat, crazy bikes, karate, face painting, street food, bouncy castle, police cars and cadets and reptiles.

Kings Heath Park

12noon to 3pm

Rhymetime

Duston Library Activities (for under 5's)

August 6th, 13th, 20th

10am to 11am

Northampton Active (formerly Northampton Playdays)

Free afternoon of children's play, including a zip-wire, bouncy castles, soft play, sports including football, bowls and tennis and 'Lenny the Land Train' The Northampton Active Stage will als play host to a magician, dance acts and rhymetime performances. (In partnership with Northampton Leisuire Trust and Abington Park Museum).

1 August

12noon to 4pm

0-12 years

Abington Park Museum and bandstand Side

Free

Alice in the Garden tea party

Decorate your own treat to celebrate National Playday with free face painting, Mad Hatter Hat craft activities and balloon modelling.

1 August

12 noon to 3pm

Manor House Museum, Alfred East Art Gallery and the museum and gallery garden.

Make your own theatre

Duston Library

1 August

(Booking required)

10.30am to 11.30am

Hip Hop Day

A jam-packed day of dance, looking at breakdance and choreographic routines in association with local dance company, Body Rox.

For ages 7-16

2 August

9.30am to 4pm

The Core at Corby Cube

£25



Spoken Word Day

Look at a range of different styles and work with The Orator to create spoken word and rap.

For ages 12-16

3 August

9.30am to 4pm

The Core at Corby Cube

Cost £25

Rock painting drop in

Duston Library

8 August

(while stocks last)

2.30pm to 4pm.

Zoo Story Corner



It's time to go WILD! DRESS UP in your favourite animal fancy dress costume and listen to the story teller as we bring to life one of our favourite tales, 'Dear Zoo'.

Get your face painted as your favourite animal and take a picture with our face in the hole boards. Plus you can create your very OWN animal pencil pot to take home with you.

8 August

11am to 3pm

At Weston Favell's Favell Fun Club.



Make your own dreamcatcher

Duston Library

15 August

10.30am to 11.30am

(Booking is required)



Grow your own cress



Get your aprons ready where we will celebrate the start of August! Woohoo, we will be planting our own cress heads!



You will learn about looking after the wildlife whilst decorating your own cress head with felt tip pens and stickers. Once ready, fill it with soil and plant your seeds and take them home to watch them grow!

1 August

11am to 3pm

Weston Favell Shopping Centre

Youth graffiti project workshop

3 August,

St David’s Church community rooms,

2pm to 4pm

Free of charge



Bradlaugh Fields Community Show

4 August,

10am to 5pm

Free of charge



Brilliant Birds

Join us for a walk around the aviary and learn about the birds that are kept there.

Then make some feathery friends in our brilliant bird craft workshop. Suitable for children of all ages.

7 August

1.15 to 2pm, 2.15 to 3pm, 3.15 to 4pm

Abington Park Museum

£2.50 per child

Booking essential.

Call 01604 838110 Tuesday to Sunday 1-5pm or www.northampton.gov.uk/museumkids

Youth graffiti project painting

MUNGA area St David’s

10 August

11am to 4pm

Free of charge

Children’s face painting

11 August,

Northampton Market Square,

11am to 3.30pm

Free of charge

Edwardian Extravaganza

Take a step back in time to Abington 1901-1910 at our Edwardian themed family fun day. Take part in craft activities, fancy dress and Edwardian mini Olympics on the lawn. Enjoy music Edwardian music, watch a Punch and Judy show, and try your performance skills in our Edwardian variety show!

11 August

1-5pm

Abington Park Museum

Free. Drop in – no booking required.

Please note there will be a small charge for some of the activities.

Kinky Boots screening

12 August

Becket’s Park

Two screenings: 11am and 2.30pm

Free of charge

Arts Workshop

Create a printed and collaged park landscape using painted papers, stencils and simple printmaking techniques. Suitable for children aged five and over.



14 August



1.15-2pm, 2.15-3pm, 3.15-4pm



Abington Park Museum

£2.50 per child



Booking essential. Call 01604 838110 Tuesday to Sunday 1-5pm or www.northampton.gov.uk/museumkids

Sun Time, Fun Time



15 August



Join us as we check in and board the flight on a Sunny Summer Holiday with Favell Fun Club. You're invited to create your own smiling sunshine. Learn one the best Summertime songs using sign language - 'You are my Sunshine'.

Weston Favell Shopping Centre



Free



Anchors Away!

16 August

Join Abington Park Model Yacht Club to learn how to sail your very own model yacht. Decorate and find out how to set up your yacht. Then, test your boat sailing skills and race against the other model boats at Abington Park boating lake.

Suitable for children aged five and over. Learning session will take place from 1-2pm, boating lake session 2-3pm. This activity will involve support from supervising adult to enable the child to participate.

1pm to 3pm

Abington Park Museum

£5 per child

Booking essential. Booking essential. Call 01604 838110 Tuesday to Sunday 1-5pm or www.northampton.gov.uk/museumkids

Find out more about Abington Park Model Yacht Club at www.apmyc.weebly.com



Radio Sailing with Abington Park Model Yacht Club

21 and 23 August

Join Abington Park Model Yacht Club to learn all about sailing a radio controlled boat.

Yachts will be provided by Abington Park Model Yacht Club for you to try.

Day one - a short session at the museum, learning about the radio controlled yacht, followed by a trip to Abington Park boating lake to learn how to operate the yachts on the water.

Day two - some basic theory, followed by a mini regatta with a small prize for the winner!

Suitable for children aged eight and over. Children must be supervised by an adult at all times. This activity will involve support from supervising adult to enable the child to participate.

1pm to 3pm

Abington Park Museum

£6 per child for the two afternoon sessions

Booking essential. Call 01604 838110 Tuesday to Sunday 1-5pm or www.northampton.gov.uk/museumkids

Find out more about Abington Park Model Yacht Club at www.apmyc.weebly.com



Pom pom pets

Duston Library

22 August

10.30am to 11am

(Booking is required)



Pooh Bear and Friends Crafts



22 August

Favell Fun club is tasting sweet as we make our own hunny pot perfect for any Pooh Bear! Take your hunny pot home and follow our map around the centre to find all your favourite Pooh Bear characters and return it to collect your popping popcorn treat.



11am to 3pm

Weston Favell Shopping Centre

Free



Puppet Workshop

30 August

1.15pm to 2pm, 2.15pm to 3pm, 3.15pm to 4pm

Abington Park Museum

Learn all about puppets, see the puppets in their collection, and have a go at making your very own puppet.

Suitable for children of all ages.

£3 per child.

Booking essential. Booking essential. Call 01604 838110 Tuesday to Sunday 1-5pm or www.northampton.gov.uk/museumkids

All Summer long activities:



Elsie’s Café Fighting Holiday Hunger for All Children



Pick up a bag containing a picnic lunch for your child every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday lunchtime from Elsie’s Café at Market Street Community Rooms, Brunswick Place, Northampton.

11:45am to 12:15pm

Due to the voluntary nature of Elsie’s operation and to maintain our commitment to prevent food waste, bags must be ordered a day in advance and are subject to availability.

Book a picnic bag by e-mailing summerlunchbags@gmail.com or call in person at Elsie’s Café.

Children must be accompanied by an adult to book a picnic bag, which they can eat it in the cafe, in our garden or take elsewhere.

It is anticipated the bags will contain protein (meat, cheese etc) bread, fruit, something sweet and a drink.



The Harts Summer Rock Club

We are holding a free event every Monday of the summer holidays - the event is called the Harts summer rock club and is in the spirit of the current rock craze in the community.

Children are welcome to come during these hours to design their own rocks ready to go and hide in the community.

The Hart pub in Duston (573 Harlestone Road)

12 noon to 4pm

Free (rocks are provided)

Packed lunches are not allowed but food can be bought in the restaurant.

Market Square Beach

A giant sand pit, buckets and spades, deck chairs, children’s fairground rides will be opening at the bottom of the market square seven days a week, weather permitting.

10am to 4pm

26 July to 2 September

Free of charge

Northampton Market Square

Stay and play and mini beast hunts

Every Wednesday,

Bradlaugh Fields

10am to 12pm

£1.50

Market Square Beach

The giant sandpit is hosted by the council and free to use. We will be giving away free buckets and spades for families on Saturday 28th July and until stocks last.

Wellingborough town centre

From 28 July to 16 August

10am to 4pm.

Kettering by the Sea

The giant sand pit will be open from 20 July until 18 August every day (except Sundays).

10am to 4pm

Market Place in Kettering

Interactive ghost trail

All day, any day,

Pick up a trail map from the Guildhall in Northampton.

Nasty Northampton

An exhibition for all the family that looks at the hysterical and hideous histories of Northampton, from the exploits of Francis Tresham in the Gunpowder Plot and his eventual fate as a severed head at Northampton castle to the secret of what leveller Captain Pouch had in his pocket. Find out why Northampton started to make shoes and about the crimes of the Culworth gang, a notorious gang of robbers in the 18th century. With lots of things to see and do the exhibition brings Northampton’s odd history to life.

Every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday (running until September 16)

12 to 5pm

Grosvenor Shopping Centre

Free Admission

Wet'n'Wild

Fun and games to be had with a large inflatable obstacle course for 8-16 years.

Every Thursday during the school holidays from 2pm to 3.30pm

Mounts Baths

No booking required.