Charity tin stolen from Wellingborough theatre

Fundraisers have been left devastated after a charity tin was stolen from Wellingborough’s Castle theatre.

Staff at Franks, which runs the restaurant and bar area at the theatre, have been supporting Prostate Cancer UK for several years.

They have a collection tin on the counter as well as selling pin badges and displaying leaflets about the charity.

But they have been left devastated after discovering someone had stolen the collection tin last weekend.

John Freeman, who has been promoting and raising money locally for Prostate Cancer UK since his diagnosis four years ago, says Franks has helped them raise hundreds of pounds in recent years.

He said the loss of money will hit the charity and added: “This is pretty devastating, the fact that someone has just stolen the charity pot.

“The staff at Franks have really gone out of their way to work with me on this.”

He said staff at Franks have been supporting them for about three years, and added: “They are the biggest fundraiser locally in terms of an outlet for the charity.

“We have got it in other places dotted around, but they really put themselves out.

“I want to give them a big thank you and to mention also that there was the Waendel Walk the week before so the pot would have had a lot of donations from that.

“They ran out of pin badges and the tin was full up.”

A message posted on the Wellingborough News and Info Facebook page on Saturday said: “Unfortunately we had our charity pot supporting prostate cancer stolen from the hours of 9pm last night till 10am this morning at The Castle theatre.”

And it urged people to be wary if they have a charity pot themselves.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We had a call that sometime between 10pm on Friday (May 18) and 10am on Saturday (May 19) someone had entered the bar area at The Castle theatre and stolen a charity box for Prostate Cancer UK.

“It is unknown how much money was inside, but we want to speak to anyone who knows anything about the theft.”

Anyone with information can call the police on 101.

A number of donations have been made to the charity since the theft, including by staff from Franks and The Castle.

Anyone who would like to make a donation to Prostate Cancer UK can do so via John’s fundraising page for the London Marathon by clicking here