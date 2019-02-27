Charity rugby match sees Kettering vets tackle armed forces team

Kettering Rugby Football Club will host a charity match this weekend against a team made up of serving and retired members of the armed forces.

Kettering Veterans will take on the Combined Services Barbarians who draw players from the Army, Air Force and Royal Marines.

Former Army man and manager of the club's veterans side Nick White has helped organise the event and predicted a lively encounter this Saturday.

"I played for the Combined Services Barbarians last week in Liverpool to understand what they're about," said Mr White, who joined the Royal Hong Kong police as a special investigator after a career in the Army.

"I'm expecting a competitive game. It should be an entertaining and bruising style of rugby."

The match at Kettering will support the RAF Benevolent Fund and Saturday's event will begin with a charity lunch for VIPs attending.

After the game, there will be an auction and a raffle.

Mr White, formerly a scrum-half but now more of a second row or flanker, said he hopes to make a cameo appearance on Saturday.

He also believes the charity match could become an annual fixture.

"This is the fourth in the series, the other three have been locked into an annual game," said Mr White, from Corby.

"Kettering Rugby Club is one of the oldest clubs in the country, there's a lot of history and pedigree here.

"The club is on the up and up at the moment.

"I'm hoping this will be an annual match."

Kick-off on Saturday at Kettering RFC in Waverley Road is at 3pm.