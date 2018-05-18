Charity founder from Wellingborough praised in Parliament

The founder of the Crazy Hats breast cancer appeal has been praised in Parliament.

Last weekend saw more than 1,400 people take part in the annual Crazy Hats sponsored walk at Wicksteed Park in Kettering.

Proceeds from the event will go towards improving breast cancer care for patients at both Kettering and Northampton general hospitals.

Speaking afterwards, Crazy Hats founder Glennis Hooper from Wellingborough thanked all the walkers, volunteers and sponsors who helped make the day such a success.

And she has now received praise herself from Corby MP Tom Pursglove, who took part in the walk and spoke about it in the House of Commons.

Mr Pursglove said: “Last Sunday, the annual Crazy Hats walk took place in Northamptonshire, when we remember those who have tragically lost their lives to breast cancer and raise funds to support those affected by this dreadful disease. “Will my right honourable friend join me in paying tribute to the remarkable Glennis Hooper, the founder of the charity, who has raised millions of pounds for care in Northamptonshire, and may we have a debate next week on the important role that these charities play in supporting NHS care?”

In response, Lord President of the Council and Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom said: “My honourable friend is absolutely right to pay tribute to all those who do so much to support cancer care of all types, and particularly breast cancer care.

“I have a number of family members who have suffered from this awful disease, which takes far too many lives and damages so many lives.

“I join my honourable friend in paying tribute to all who are raising funds to support cancer charities.”

