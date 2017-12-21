Charity darts tournament in Raunds in memory of two men

A man whose dad and uncle both died this year is holding a darts tournament in their memory.

Last Christmas, Jamie Elliott organised his first darts tournament in support of his dad Michael Elliott, a keen darts player from Raunds who was battling a brain tumour.

The event poster NNL-171220-155323005

Following Michael’s death in May, Jamie decided he would continue fundraising in his dad’s memory and started planning another darts tournament for December.

Just six months after losing his dad, Jamie, from Irthlingborough, received the devastating news that Michael’s brother John Elliott had died from heart failure.

Now Jamie is planning to split the proceeds from the darts fundraiser between the air ambulance, which treated John when he fell ill, and the Lighthouse Club, a charity which provides financial support to construction workers and their families.

Michael, who was a construction worker himself, took part in fundraising events for the Lighthouse Club.

Jamie is hoping to make his darts tournament an annual fundraiser and this year’s event has already attracted double the number of players who competed last year.

Jamie said: “My dad was really into his darts and even when he was ill, he’d put the darts on the television and his face would light up.

“When my uncle died I decided to do it in memory of him too because he also loved darts.

“We’ve already got about 65 people signed up and my aim is to keep growing the tournament.

“I’d like to get enough funding to help a family who is going through what we went through by paying for them to go on holiday.

“You don’t realise how precious the time is together until you don’t have it anymore.”

The tournament takes place on Wednesday, December 27 at The Snooks in Raunds.

Entry is £10 with a guarantee of two games.

Anyone who is interested in taking part should contact jamie on willowavaelliott15@gmail.com.