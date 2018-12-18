Charity centre wins Wellingborough Christmas window competition

A charity supporting vulnerable adults in Wellingborough has won the town’s annual Christmas window display competition.

The Daylight shop in Sheep Street, which raises money for the Daylight Centre, which supports vulnerable adults, scooped first prize for its festive display.

The Christmas contest was launched in November by the Wellingborough Business Improvement District (BID), which is paid for by local businesses through its Discover Wellingborough campaign.

The judging was based on effort, innovation and its relevance to the promotion of the business.

The Daylight Centre manager, Paul Adams, said: "We pride ourselves on offering time, space and practical guidance, to those who need it.

"Christmas can be a difficult time for some, but we still wanted the shop to reflect on the true meaning of Christmas and highlight our work in a festive manner."

"We’re a friendly group here and we wanted the front of the shop to reflect how welcoming we are to everyone who comes inside."

Knitting and embroidery shop JanKnits in Park Road, owned by Janet Brown, was given second place for the beautiful knitted and crocheted items in her window which includes a nativity scene.

Staff from the Daylight Centre will receive their award on Thursday, December 20 at the Swansgate Centre.

John Cable, executive director of the BID, said: "Once again, businesses across Wellingborough have come together to create a festive and magical shopping experience in the town centre.

"It’s a joy to behold walking down some of the main roads, such as Sheep Street and Market Street, taking in the Christmas themed windows.

"We would like to thank those businesses which took part and brought such Christmas cheer to Wellingborough.

"For anybody who has not yet toured the town centre and seen what’s on offer, there’s still time to have a mooch and finish your Christmas shopping."

The Christmas window competition is just one of a series of initiatives launched by the BID to encourage more people to shop in Wellingborough.

A Wellingborough town centre reward scheme, which has been in place since the start of the festive season, is about to come to an end, which will see one lucky shopper win a new Dacia Sandero car worth £7,995.