Changes to swimming sessions due to event at Corby pool tomorrow

Schools across the borough will be taking part in a swimming gala at Corby East Midlands International Pool tomorrow (Thursday).

However, while the youngsters show off their skills and try to claim that top spot on the leader board, there will be no adult swim or leisure sessions taking place in the 25m pool between midday and 4pm.

A spokesman for Corby Council said: “Please note that all other pools, the health suite, gym, studio classes and cafe will be open as usual to the public.

“Please visit Corby Borough Council’s website, www.corby.go.uk, for any further information on changes to the timetable.”