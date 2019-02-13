Changes to Kettering train services on Sunday

Rail passengers heading north from Kettering on Sunday have been warned to expect delays to journey times.

Network Rail is advising passengers to check before they travel as major work takes place at Market Harborough’s station.

The work will include a new footbridge with lifts and longer platforms as part of the Midland Main Line upgrade.

To allow the work to be carried out safely, the main line between Kettering and Leicester will be closed from 10pm on Saturday (February 16) and all day on Sunday (February 17).

From 10pm on Saturday, February 23, and all day on Sunday, February 24, the line will be closed between Market Harborough and Leicester.

The National Rail website says that this coming Sunday some trains will travel to Leicester via Corby on the ‘slow line’, not calling at Market Harborough.

Other journeys will see buses replace trains between Kettering, Market Harborough and Leicester.

Rob McIntosh, route managing director for Network Rail, said: “We are carrying out the work over two weekends as we know it’s a time when fewer people travel, but we do appreciate that this can be disruptive so we would like to remind passengers to check before they travel.

“We are working closely with East Midlands Trains to keep passengers moving and we’d like to thank passengers for their patience.”

Jake Kelly, managing director for East Midlands Trains said: “The work being carried out at Market Harborough over these two weekends in February will see the first steps of installation of the new footbridge, which will transform accessibility of the station in the future for Market Harborough passengers.

“We are working with Network Rail to make sure there is as little disruption to passengers over the two weekends and recommend that customers check before they travel.”