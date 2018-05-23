Changes to Corby’s bin collections and bank holiday opening hours

Bin collection dates and opening times in Corby will be revised due to Monday’s bank holiday (May 28).

Corby Council’s One Stop Shop and the Lodge Park Sports Centre will be closed on Monday, although the sports centre will be open as normal on Saturday (May 26) and Sunday (May 27).

Corby’s international swimming pool will be open as normal on Saturday and Sunday and from 9am to 5pm on Monday.

Normal hours at the pool, sports centre and One Stop Shop will resume on Tuesday (May 29).

Anyone whose bin would normally be collected on May 28, 29, 30, 31 or June 1 will have their bin collected one day later.

Bin collections will return to normal procedure on Monday, June 4.