Changes to Corby bin collections and bank holiday opening hours

Opening hours to Corby services will change and bin collections will be revised due to the upcoming bank holiday weekend.

Corby Council’s One Stop Shop will be closed on Monday, May 7.

The town’s international swimming pool will be open as usual on May 5 and 6, but will only open between 9am and 5pm on May 7.

Lodge Park Sports Centre will be open as usual on May 5 and 6, but will be closed on May 7.

All normal opening hours will resume on May 8.

Bin collections for those who would normally have theirs collected on May 7, 8, 9, 10 or 11 will also be collected one day later.

Collections will then return to normal on May 14.