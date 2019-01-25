Changes to bus services after weight restriction placed on Oundle bridge

Numerous bus changes have been announced due to a three tonne weight restriction which has been placed on Oundle’s North Bridge.

Stagecoach has revealed people travelling on the X4 along the A605 will be affected with some journeys no longer stopping off at normal stops.

The alterations are being made to most journeys from Sunday, January 27 until Sunday, February 10, Stagecoach said.

Towards Northampton, buses will run: A605, Barnwell Road, Mill Road, West Street, New Street, Glapthorn Road, New Road, North Street, Market Place, West Street, Benefield Road and then as normal route.

Towards Peterborough, buses will run: Benefield Road, West Street, New Street, Glapthorn Road, New Road, North Street, Market Place, West Street, Mill Road, Barnwell Road, A605 and then as normal route.

Some journeys will also run directly to and from Peterborough via the A605 without stopping.

Bus stops along Station Road in Oundle will not be served so passengers are advised to use bus stops on North St.

The weight restriction is to prevent further deterioration to the historic Grade II listed structure.

Northamptonshire County Council is spending about £1.3million for repair work on the bridge.

The money has come from the Department for Transport.

The repair work is scheduled to be completed by December.

For more information on the timetable change, visit the Stagecoach website.