Changes proposed at Rushden firm fined for putting workers at risk

A new executive board is being set up at a Rushden recycling company prosecuted for multiple safety failings last year.

Monoworld Recycling went to court last October for failing to manage risks when its staff worked at height, failing to suitably maintain work equipment and failing to control risks from electrical systems.

One of the directors received a suspended prison sentence and was fined, with further fines given to another director and the firm.

The Environment Agency had been taking action to revoke the firm’s permit to operate, but with the decision being appealed by Monoworld a public hearing was due to start this week.

However, the hearing is no longer going ahead following withdrawal of the revocation notice and proposals to improve the site on the Sanders Lodge industrial estate in Rushden.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: “The Environment Agency has decided to withdraw its revocation notice for Monoworld Recycling following proposals made by the company for improvement of the operation and compliance of its site.

“One of the main reasons for the revocation notice was the competency of current management.

“Monoworld Recycling has informed us that the current directors will be standing down, effective immediately, and a new executive board will be set up to strengthen the management on site.

“This is a positive step which creates a real prospect for the issues on site to be resolved.

“Our officers will continue to rigorously and regularly inspect the site in Rushden while proposed changes are implemented.

“We will seek to take further enforcement action if we do not see sufficient improvement at Monoworld Recycling’s site.”

The spokesman added that despite withdrawing the revocation notice, residents and local businesses can be reassured that the Environment Agency remains committed to making Monoworld Recycling compliant with its permit.

To read more about last year’s court case, click here