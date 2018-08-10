Chance to see first homes being sold at Wellingborough’s Stanton Cross development

People have the chance to look at the first houses going on the market as part of Wellingborough’s Stanton Cross development.

Stanton Cross will be the largest growth the town has seen since the 1960s, with 3,650 new houses as well as shops, schools, commercial space and doctor’s surgery on land to the east of the train station.

And Bovis Homes is launching its new Wendelburie Rise location this weekend.

It is taking place from 11am to 2pm on Saturday (August 11) with the chance to look around the first show homes, including the four-bedroom ‘Canterbury’ and ‘Montpellier’ house types, as well as a smaller three-bedroom ‘Southwold’.

Heather Suffield, regional marketing manager for Bovis Homes’ Northern Home Counties region, said: “We’re very excited to officially launch Wendelburie Rise and welcome the public to our new show homes.

“We hope to see the sun shining, and lots of people enjoying themselves.

“We’ll also have our expert sales advisors on hand to talk visitors through the plans for the new development and how they can become one of the first residents at this stunning new location.”

Britain’s Got Talent magician Marc Spelmann will be providing entertainment on the day.

There will also be refreshments as well as professional face painting and a chance to meet characters from children’s TV show Paw Patrol.

The show homes at Wendelburie Rise are the first to be built as part of the wider Stanton Cross mixed-use development.

Once complete, Stanton Cross will offer 3,650 new properties, together with leisure, retail and office space.

The residential areas at Stanton Cross are divided into five phases, each with their own unique character.

Wendelburie Rise is part of the inaugural phase, which will be known as Ise Valley View.

Saturday’s launch is taking place at Wendelburie Rise, which is off Irthlingborough Road in Wellingborough.