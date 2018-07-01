Chance to find out more about crucial vote that could see Corby borough abolished

Corby Borough Council will be holding a further public meeting to give residents the opportunity to hear more about the proposals to reform local government in Northamptonshire.

The Borough Council have put the extra meeting on as part of the consultation process in response to requests from residents in the Borough. The meeting will be held next Monday, July 9, between 5.30pm and 6.30pm at Beanfield Community Centre, Beanfield Avenue.

The Leader of Corby Borough Council, Cllr Tom Beattie will be at the meeting to give information and answer questions assisted by the Chief Executive of Corby Borough Council, Norman Stronach.

This is an opportunity for the residents of Corby to find out more about the current situation surrounding local government reform in Northamptonshire and to ask questions about what this means for the people of Corby.

Leader of Corby Borough Council, Cllr Tom Beattie, said: “Corby Borough Council is undertaking its own consultation as well as being part of the county wide consultation process that is also currently taking place. This is the most important change to local government in years and it affects all residents and businesses in our Borough and the county.

“We have been pleased with the amount of feedback we have received from our residents so far, however it is a complicated issue and therefore we are more than happy to be able to add this extra public meeting to ensure residents have the opportunity to ask questions directly.

“We hope that many will decide to come along and that they can walk away from it more informed about the situation.”

Questions will be taken on the evening but can also be sent in prior to the meeting. The answers to these questions will then be responded to on the evening and will be put on Corby Borough Council’s website so those that can’t attend can still get involved.

Please send any questions to kim.buzzard@corby.gov.uk. Residents can also get further information from our dedicated page on our website www.corby.gov.uk/singletier .

Corby Borough Council’s consultation remains open and residents will be able to respond until Friday 13th July. There is also a petition style document available to sign and leave comment at the Corby Cube front desk. Responses will be used to inform Corby Borough Council’s final response to the Secretary of State.

Corby’s consultation is being held in addition to the county wide consultation that all Northamptonshire authorities are a part of. This county wide consultation is open until July 22.

People are being encouraged to have their say via the county wide consultation by going online to complete a questionnaire at www.futurenorthants.co.uk or you can pick up a copy of the consultation document at:

Corby Library and Danesholme Library

Corby Cube helpdesk

Corby East Midlands International Pool

Lodge Park Sports Centre

Community Centres