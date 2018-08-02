Celebrity couple among guests to celebrate in Rushton Hall’s Orangery during its first year

Kettering’s award-winning Rushton Hall Hotel & Spa is celebrating the first anniversary of its orangery.

In 2017, the Grade 1 listed country house hotel completed a multi-million pound investment which saw the addition of a dedicated events space known as The Orangery.

The Orangery at Rushton Hall

In its first year, The Orangery has attracted a large number of new corporate clients and wedding bookings, including the vow renewals of celebrity couple Emma and Matt Willis.

The Orangery can cater for weddings of up to 280 guests with the buildings’ design of the four rooms allowing guests to move seamlessly from a civil ceremony in the picture gallery to the grand reception hall for a champagne reception. Guests can then enjoy a wedding breakfast in the ballroom.

An evening buffet can be served in the State Room, with all rooms opening up into one for dancing and celebrating until midnight.

Rushton Hall Hotel and Spa duty manager Tom Gilbert said: “We are delighted with the result and more importantly, our clients and customers have been captivated by the regal charm that the Orangery provides.

Inside the Orangery at Rushton Hall

“Our events team have been delighted to host clients such as Unilever, Jaguar Landrover, Mizkan, Honda, Fuji Film and Weetabix to showcase how versatile our events space is.

“We’ve held a broad range of weddings and brand events over the last year from product launches, team building activities, photoshoots, conferences and bespoke corporate away days.

“It has been a pleasure to welcome so many new clients to Rushton Hall’s new event space over the past year and to showcase our exemplary delivery of service.”

Marking the recent successes of the Rushton Hall team, the venue was recently recognised as a World Training Venue of the Year finalist at the 2017/2018 Prestigious Venue Awards.