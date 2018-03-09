CCTV: Woman's handbag stolen in Northampton town centre bar

A woman had her handbag, which contained her purse and mobile phone, stolen while in a Northampton town centre bar.

Her bank card was then used fraudulently at a store.

The theft happened between 2.30am and 3.30am on Sunday, January 21, in NB's.

Police have released a photo of a man they want to speak to in connection with the theft.

The man in the photo or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.