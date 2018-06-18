CCTV: Woman assaulted outside bar in Wellingborough

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they believe may have information about an assault outside a bar in Wellingborough last month.

The incident happened at about 2.30am on Saturday, May 12, when a woman was assaulted by a man while she was sitting on a bench outside Raffs Bar in Market Street.

She suffered cuts and bruises and a broken wrist.

Officers believe the man may have information to help with the investigation and are asking him or anyone who recognises him to contact police.

A police spokesman said: “The incident happened during the weekend of the Waendal Walk and it is possible the man may be from out of the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.