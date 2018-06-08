CCTV: Theft of fuel from Corby and Kettering

Police have released a CCTV picture of a man they believe may have information about the theft of fuel at two service stations.

The first incident happened on Saturday, April 14, at the BP Garage on the A14 Westbound, at about 1.30pm.

The second incident happened on Wednesday, April 18, at about 5.45pm, at Tesco Extra in St James Road, Corby.

On both occasions a man pulled up to the petrol pumps, dispensed petrol into a yellow Fiat Punto and left without making payment.

The man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.