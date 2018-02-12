CCTV shows woman wanted in connection over distraction theft in Northampton supermarket

Police have released CCTV images of a woman they wish to speak to after a theft in a Northampton supermarket.

The incident happened in Morrisons in Victoria Promenade, between 3pm and 3.15pm on Saturday, January 13, when two people were approached at the entrance by a woman who stated she was collecting for a charity.

Later on, the same woman approached the two people again while they were shopping, distracted them with a clipboard and stole a purse from the trolley, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

The woman in the images or anyone who recognises her, is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.