CCTV shows men wanted in connection with Northampton early morning assault

Three men were chased before one of them was assaulted by a weapon in Northampton town centre.

The assault took place Bradshaw Street at about 4.10am on Sunday, May 27, when six males had an altercation which started in the Drapery outside the Game store, Northamptonshire Police today said.

The initial fight broke up and three males were then chased by the other three males into Bradshaw Street.

One of the males was then caught and assaulted with a weapon, possibly a bottle.

The people in the images or anyone who knows them are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.