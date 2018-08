Police officers have released a CCTV image of two people they want to speak to following a theft.

The incident happened in Thornton Road on Monday, August 6, between 3.45am and 4.05am, when two men approached a driveway in the area and removed items from two cars.

The men in the image, or anyone who recognises them, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.