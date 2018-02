Police have released CCTV images of people they want to speak to in connection with a burglary that took place in High Hill Avenue, Rothwell.

The incident happened between 7.55pm and 8.10pm on Monday (February 12) when the two offenders forced entry into the property by jemmying the rear door open.

When inside, they stole phones and jewellery.

The people in the images or anyone who recognises them are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.