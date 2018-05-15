CCTV pictures show men wanted in connection with Northampton burglary

Images have been released of three men who may have information about a burglary at a business in Northampton.

The offenders broke into the premises sometime between 9.45pm and 11.45pm on Sunday, May 6, Northamptonshire Police today said.

Now, Northamptonshire Police would like to speak to the men pictured and anyone who recognises them is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.