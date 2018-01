Northamptonshire Police want to speak to this man in connection with a theft in Harlestone Road.

The female victim either lost or had stolen a bank card, which was then used in several fraudulent transactions in the St James and Kingsthorpe areas in the days afterwards.

The card went missing some time between 6.15pm and 6.40pm on Tuesday, December 12, 2017, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.