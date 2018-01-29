CCTV: Pair sought after purse stolen from woman in her 80s in Wellingborough

Police have released CCTV images of two women they want to trace after a distraction theft in Wellingborough.

The victim, a woman in her 80s, had placed her handbag in the footwell of her trolley in B&M in Market Street.

Do you know these women? NNL-180129-145428005

While she was shopping, a woman appeared to distract her while another woman took the victim’s purse out of her handbag.

The incident happened at about 2.15pm on Wednesday, December 20. Police have released the images today (January 29).

The women, or anyone who recognises them, are asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.