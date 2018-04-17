CCTV: Men wanted over Rushden ATM thefts

Police have released images of two men wanted in connection with thefts from cash machines in Rushden.

The incidents took place at a number of ATMs in High Street.

Two men tampered with a number of cash machines and stole money.

The incidents happened between midnight on Saturday, March 3, and 3.45pm on Monday, March 5. Police have just released the images today (April 17).

The men in the images or anyone who knows them are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.