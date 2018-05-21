CCTV: Man wanted over Rothwell fuel theft

Police have released CCTV pictures of a man they want to speak to in connection with a Rothwell fuel theft.

The incident took place at the service station on the A14 eastbound near Rothwell when a man pulled up to the petrol pumps, dispensed fuel into a white Citroen DS3 and left without making payment.

The incident happened on Saturday, February 24, at about 3pm, although police only released the images today (Monday).

The man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.