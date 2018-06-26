CCTV: Man wanted over Kettering fuel theft

Police have released CCTV pictures of a man they believe may have information about the theft of fuel in Kettering.

The incident happened at Sainsbury’s in Rockingham Road, on Monday, April 16, at about 1pm. Police have released the images today (June 20).

A man pulled up to the petrol pumps and dispensed petrol into a white Ford Transit, believed to be on false plates.

He then left without making payment.

The man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.