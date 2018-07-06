CCTV: Man wanted over Burton Latimer van theft

A man stole a van as a courier driver delivered a parcel in Burton Latimer.

The incident happened on Saturday, June 30, just before 5pm in Station Road.

In the short time the victim was delivering the parcel, a man jumped into the van and drove off towards Kettering Road in Burton Latimer.

Now police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to about the theft.

The offender is described as a white man, of medium build, with dark hair, wearing blue shorts, flip flops and a white/grey vest top.

The man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.