CCTV: Man steals till from Corby shop

A man dressed head-to-toe in blue stole a till from a shop in Corby.

The incident happened on Saturday, March 10, between 1.45am and 2.15am, at a shop in Rockingham Leisure Park.

The offender threw a brick through a window and stole a till, which was subsequently abandoned in Fjord Walk.

Now police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the burglary.

Anyone who recognises the man in the picture or who has information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.