Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to after a burglary in Wellingborough.

The incident took place at a car garage in Stanton Close, on the town’s Finedon Road Industrial Estate.

Just after midnight on Wednesday, March 7, a man forced entry through the front door of the business by smashing the glass and stole a box of cash.

The man, or anyone who knows him, should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.