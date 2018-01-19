CCTV images released after burglary in Wellingborough

Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a burglary in Minerva Way, Wellingborough.

The incident happened on Friday, January 12, between 6.30pm and midnight, when a man forced entry into a garden shed.

The man searched the shed without taking anything before going to the back door of the property and forcing entry by smashing the bottom panel of the glass door.

While inside he stole a number of items, including power tools, electrical items and cash.

The man also destroyed a CCTV camera during the offence.

Witnesses or anyone with any information about the man involved are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.