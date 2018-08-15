CCTV from Corby shows how quickly a bike can be stolen amid summer spike in thefts

Cyclists are being reminded to invest in high quality security measures after a man was caught on CCTV taking less than 10 seconds to cut through a bike’s lock and ride off on it.

Northamptonshire Police has released footage showing a Carrera Vengeance mountain bike being stolen from outside Corby swimming pool last month to illustrate how easily thieves can strike.

Bicycle thefts tend to rise over the summer months, and although annual reports have dropped by 15 per cent, since the end of May the force has received an average of 24 stolen bike reports each week, with 121 reported stolen in July alone.

To help cyclists protect their bikes, the force is sharing security advice.

Crime prevention officer Kate Bailey said: “For many people, their bike is much more than just a possession.

“It could be their transport to work, or how they stay fit, and losing it can be very upsetting.

“This footage shows just how easily a thief can steal a bicycle, but it’s also easy to make your bike unattractive to opportunistic criminals by using high quality locks to secure it – the longer it takes and the harder it would be to steal, the less likely they are to target it.

“When buying locks, look for products with a Sold Secure ‘Gold’ rating – this means they have been proven to provide the best protection against a range of attack techniques used by thieves.

“It’s also important to always lock your bike whenever you leave it, securing it through its frame and wheels to a fixed cycle stand, ideally in a busy, well-lit location.”

The force also recommends logging details of bicycles on BikeRegister, the police-approved national cycle database.

Find out more and shop for bike security marking kits at www.bikeregister.com.

The theft shown in the CCTV footage occurred at 7.49am on Tuesday, July 17, outside Corby East Midlands International Pool in Parkland Gateway.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the person shown can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 18000334753.